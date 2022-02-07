Why Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ Riff Was Nearly Forgotten Forever

Why Was Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’ Riff Nearly Forgotten Forever?

Queen and David Bowie collaborated on the classic rock song “Under Pressure,” and Queen’s Roger Taylor revealed in an interview that the song’s famous riff was almost lost forever.

Taylor, luckily, came to the rescue.

Multiple members of Queen recalled the origins of “Under Pressure” in a video uploaded to Queen’s YouTube channel in 2021, with Taylor recalling working with David Bowie.

“Well, I think the process was that we were all drunk, and in the studio, we were just playing all kinds of old songs for fun,” he explained.

“I recall hearing a couple of old Cream songs and whatever else came to mind, and David saying, ‘Look, hold on a minute, why don’t we write one of our own?'”

“And then we went for a pizza and then he forgot it,” Taylor said of John Deacon’s distinctive guitar riff for “Under Pressure.”

“It had completely eluded his notice.

I remembered it when we got back.”

Because of this Queen song, Freddie Mercury became friends with Elton John.

Brian May of Queen said that working with David Bowie on “Under Pressure” was a first for the band.

May remembered, “Of course, we’re used to playing together.”

“And now we’ve got this other guy there, who’s also inputting, inputting, inputting,” Taylor explained, referring to Bowie’s decision to include finger snaps in the song.

May stated that Bowie had a vision for the song and that he “backed off” to allow Bowie to realize his vision.

May stated that bending to another musician’s will was unusual for him.

Davy Jones of the Monkees said he could ‘easily’ have been David Bowie, saying, ‘I Could Have Been and Done What He Did.’

In the United States, “Under Pressure” was a minor hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 in the charts.

The song peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 16 weeks.

On the album Hot Space, Queen released the song “Under Pressure.”

Hot Space peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

It debuted at number 22 on the Billboard 200 and spent 21 weeks on the chart.

In the United Kingdom, “Under Pressure” became even more popular.

“Under Pressure” debuted at No. 1 on The Official Charts Company.

In the 1980s, I was number one for two weeks in the United Kingdom.

It stayed on the charts for 11 weeks.

“Under Pressure” charted again in 1999, reaching No.

14 and stayed on the top of the charts for 11 weeks.

Meanwhile, on the subject of Hot Space…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.