Why Rosie Perez in Spike Lee’s ‘Do the Right Thing’ Felt ‘Violated’

One of Rosie Perez’s breakthrough roles was in Do the Right Thing.

Even though the film made the Birds of Prey star famous, filming the classic wasn’t always easy.

And one particular scene left the former View host feeling violated and exploited.

Spike Lee and Rosie Perez met at a nightclub, and their relationship began there.

She told Desus and Mero in an interview that Lee was also in the nightclub at one point.

While there, Perez noticed the director holding a ‘butt contest,’ which prompted him to confront the director about it.

“We were arguing, and he said, ‘Tonight is fate,'” Perez recalled.

“And I was like, ‘You wish.’ He started laughing and said, ‘No, I’m telling you.’ He asked if I act, and I said, ‘No.’ The next day, my girlfriend called him to hook up.”

‘No, I want to speak with the girl with the accent,’ he said.

At the time, this enraged Perez, who snatched the phone from her friend.

“I was like, ‘What the f***?” she recalls thinking.

Later, Lee would ask Perez to audition for him.

She accepted the offer despite not taking it seriously at the time.

Following her audition, she was cast in Lee’s Do the Right Thing.

The then-unknown actress filmed her first nude scene in Do the Right Thing.

It was a situation that made The Flight Attendant star uncomfortable for a variety of reasons, none of which had anything to do with disrobing.

“It wasn’t so much about removing my clothes as it was about removing my clothes.”

Perez told the New York Times, “But I didn’t feel good about it because the atmosphere wasn’t right.”

“And you can’t see my head because I’m crying when Spike Lee puts ice cubes on my nipples.”

“I didn’t want to do this,” I said.

Perez later stated that she didn’t mind disrobing for another film because the circumstances were different.

“But then I went and stripped down for White Men Can’t Jump.”

But that was because it was entirely my decision, I felt completely at ease, the director was fantastic, and Woody Harrelson was like, ‘Well, whatever you want,’ she explained.

“There you have it…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.