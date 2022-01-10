Why Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Debated Leaving ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, two of the most popular actors in the world, have carved out successful careers.

However, the Harry Potter films serve as a bridge between them.

They were cast as children in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and grew up alongside their fans, appearing in all eight installments.

Even so, being a celebrity child wasn’t always easy.

Grint and Watson discussed the pressures of acting in Harry Potter in a reunion special released in January 2022, and it turns out they almost quit the franchise at the same time.

In 2001, the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in theaters.

The film was a huge success because it was the first adaptation of J K Rowling’s beloved book series.

Its young cast members, including Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, became stars.

Watson was ten years old when he was cast in the film, and Grint was eleven.

Over the next ten years, the studio released seven more films.

And the young cast members became increasingly well-known.

The former child stars had grown up by the time the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released in 2011.

Grint and Watson opened up about the pressures of starring in the massive franchise in the HBO Max reunion special.

At one point, both admitted to wanting to throw in the towel.

According to Insider, Grint recalled a time when Watson expressed her concerns to him, telling his former co-star, “You were thinking about pulling out.”

That’s something I’ve never discussed with you.”

“I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now,'” Watson agreed, adding that she was “frightened.” She asked him if he had ever had similar fears, adding, “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.”

Grint stated that he often considered taking a break, saying that he would be “contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day” at times. “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way,” Watson added.

Despite their difficulties, both Watson and Grint…

