Why Saie Beauty’s Founder Decided to Launch a Clean Makeup Brand

It’s no secret that clean beauty has taken over the cosmetics industry in the last few years. From moisturizers to mascaras and masks, there’s something on the market for everyone.

And while the science behind clean beauty is still up-in-the-air, many makeup and skincare devotees credit cleaner ingredients for helping to perfect their skin.

That’s what Laney Crowell, the founder and CEO of Saie Beauty, noticed when she decided to change up her beauty routine.

She tells E! News that her “skin and health got so much better” after she started using “non-toxic products” on a daily basis.

But despite her switch into clean beauty, the business mogul realized that there weren’t many options in the makeup department. So she decided to create her own cosmetics company, which offers an array of goodies with good-for-your-skin ingredients.

For the brand’s latest collection, makeup enthusiasts can shop brow pomades, lip balms, a mascara and more.

To read more about the beauty mogul and her brand, read our interview with Laney, below!

E! News: What inspired you to move into the clean beauty space?

Laney Crowell: Initially, I got interested in clean beauty because I worked at one of the biggest beauty brands in the world, and I saw first-hand all of the waste and toxins that go into producing and making makeup. Then, as I started using non-toxic products, my skin and health got so much better. I realized that just like with food, the cleaner you go, the better you feel. At that point, there was no turning back. I started my blog The Moment and every clean brand sent me their products to review. I was sent so much skincare, bath care, haircare, and body care, but very little makeup. This was when I saw the opportunity.

E! News: What do you think is the most common misconception about clean beauty?

LC: That it doesn’t work.

E! News: What’s your favorite part of your new collection, and why?

LC: Our launch collection is super curated and I use each one of our products every single day. I don’t know if I can choose a favorite since they are the best on the market. If I had to choose, it would be a tie between Mascara 101 and Liquid Lip Balm. Our mascara creates the most beautiful Jane Birkin-esque lashes and doesn’t move all day. It’s a miracle product. Our Liquid Lip Balm just won Elle‘s Future of Beauty Award. People are obsessed with it. Personally, I apply it probably 10 times a day.

E! News: Who is your line catered to and meant for?

LC: Our line was created for the person who doesn’t want to compromise. They want beauty that is good for them, products that perform and chic packaging that looks good in their makeup bag.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.