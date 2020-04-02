Why Saweetie Values ”Quality Over Quantity” When It Comes to Her Work

This is our type of interview!

Saweetie is one to watch in the entertainment industry. From releasing her hitmaker “My Type” to her wholesome (and viral) reaction while meeting Beyoncé, the 26-year-old rapper has quickly become everyone’s favorite.

However, the rising star knows all too well what it’s like to overwork yourself in a world that never sleeps.

For her, it’s all about finding balance and saying “no a lot” to projects that don’t feel right. If anything, there’s no need to burn yourself out when you’re just getting started!

“I say no a lot and I turn down a lot of money,” she told host Justin Sylvester, exclusively on E!’s digital series Just the Sip. “When you spread yourself too thin—what you’re hired for or what you’re paid to do—you’re not able to give your all.”

“So then, it kind of defeats the purpose,” she added.

“When I collaborate or when I’m given a task, I like to be the icy girl at my full potential,” she explained. “But I can’t do that if I’m working with x, y, z… I learned that I had to pace myself.”

As the 26-year-old star pointed out, sometimes turning down an opportunity means that a better one, especially one that feels right, is coming along.

“Although, I’ve passed up this bag, a bigger bag is coming,” she shared. “Because I’m giving quality over quantity.”

With that, Saweetie opened up about a time that she bit off more than she could chew, which is why her new motto is saying yes to projects that she knows she can give her fullest to.

“I had a nervous breakdown, and it took a lot because I had to do this performance for this collaboration that I did,” she recalled. “But I couldn’t memorize my rap, because I wrote it the night before. I didn’t feel like it was the best.”

She added, “That’s what I get for spreading myself too thin. It took a toll on my mental and my body. I was really stressed out.”

In that moment, she explained that it was a wake-up call.

“I’m living out my dreams,” she remembered thinking. “I don’t need to stress myself out. I need to pace myself. It was a rude-awakening moment.”

To get the tea about what projects Saweetie does have in the works (like her Morphe x Backstage With Saweetie collection), what Hollywood goals she has and more