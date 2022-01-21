Why Scott Lowell Hated ‘The L Word’ and Why Billy Porter Was Almost Cast as Emmett in ‘Queer as Folk’

Billy Porter Almost Played Emmett in ‘Queer as Folk,’ and Why Scott Lowell Hated ‘The L Word’

According to Peter Paige, actor Billy Porter came close to playing Emmett Honeycutt on Showtime’s Queer as Folk.

Paige also shared a memory from the premiere of Queer as Folk with Porter, which he still remembers.

Paige and actor Scott Lowell also discussed how, despite Queer as Folk being a groundbreaking series, another Showtime series, The L Word, ended up with a higher profile, which Lowell found frustrating.

Paige revealed that he was up against two other Black actors for the part of Emmett.

Paige said on the podcast Hot Takes and Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild, “By the way, Billy is a class f****** act.”

“Billy is a gentleman.

Because of this, I’ve been rooting for Billy throughout his career.

He tests against me and isn’t hired.

I would not have gone to the premiere of a show for which I was not the first choice any more than I would have gone to the premiere of the Man in the Moon.

I wouldn’t have been able to deal with it.”

“He showed up at the premiere and approached me at the reception, saying, ‘Now I know why I didn’t get the job.’

“I’m not joking,” Paige added.

“I told him, ‘Come on Billy,’ and he said, ‘I couldn’t do what you did with that role.'”

What was Paige and Lowell’s reaction when The L Word premiered on the same network? “I was thrilled that they were going to get the kind of place,” Paige said.

“And I’d see Michelle and Thea struggle with being on the sidelines during our show.”

And, you know, I’m only getting to carry stories about birth and how they relate to Brian.”

While Lowell was pleased to see another show featuring members of the LGBTQ(plus) community, he admitted to feeling resentful as well, and explained why.

“I was glad to see that we were, in some ways, giving birth to something new and that I was going to be a part of it,” Lowell said.

“My sister is also gay.”

So I was ecstatic for her to get that show all to herself.”

“I will admit to being resentful at how it was allowed into the zeitgeist in a way that we were not,” he continued.

In a way, this broadened their audience…

