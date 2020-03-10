Why Selena Gomez Sometimes Thinks She’ll Be “Alone Forever”

Selena Gomez feelings towards love change on the daily.

While decoding the lyrics to her song “Rare” with Apple Music and Genius, the singer admitted that she thinks she’ll be “alone forever” on most days.

“We’re not gonna—this isn’t the end-all be-all, I’m still a baby,” Selena said as she reflected on the meaning of the hit track. “I got a lot to figure out and…but I do know, I believe. Some days, when I wake up and I’m annoyed and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever.'” Keeping things uplifting, she continued, “But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.'”

Before diving into her lyrics, Selena opened up about where the inspiration for “Rare” came from, noting that she felt it mirrored the message of empowerment that she tries to uphold: “I think anyone who knows me, knows that I have such a heart for people and all I wanna do is encourage people and make people feel normal.”

She added, “Make people know that it’s not, you know, always gonna be okay, but that’s alright, you know, we’ll all get through this because life’s not perfect. And I’m very vulnerable with my fans and that was just—that’s where it started.”

Diving into her lyrical analysis, the Disney alum shared that fans love the lyrics: “Saw us getting older / Burning toast in the toaster.”

“Everybody loves this line, it’s so funny,” she said. “I think it, basically, represents mundane. It represents the lack of care that’s around you and for the things that you love and care about…Everyone’s dropped the ball and nobody’s really in this.”

As for the chorus, the “Wolves” singer shared that it was difficult to communicate the importance of knowing one’s self-worth without coming across as “a bitch.”

“I didn’t want to sound like a bitch,” she explained. “I didn’t wanna be like, ‘I deserve everything, and you can’t have me unless I have this, this, this…’ So, what I think is so important about this chorus is that it’s acknowledging—it’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t have it all. I’m not saying that I’m perfect, but I am special.’ And I think that’s a humble approach of saying, ‘Why don’t you see that I am different?'”

Moving on to the bridge, she admitted that her past relationship experiences fueled the lines: “I’m not gonna beg for you / I’m not gonna let you make me cry / Not getting enough from you / Didn’t you know I’m hard to find?”

“In certain relationships I’ve heard and I’ve experienced…there’s this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care,” Selena said. “Purposefully putting someone down because you wanna keep them, you know, at that a level—I’ve had someone actually say that to me before—it’s like, to keep that person down so they never realize, like, ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'”

Watch Selena talk about her love life and explain the meaning behind her song “Rare” in the video above!