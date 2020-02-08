Why Shahs of Sunset’s Mike Is “Hopeful” Reza & MJ Can Repair Their Damaged Friendship

It’s no secret that Shahs of Sunset‘s Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid‘s friendship has been severely damaged.



The former BFFs have weathered lots of drama the past year and fans will see all the hardships play out when season eight premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m.



“I am beyond shocked at where things are at. Beyond shocked,” Shahs‘ Mike Shouhed tells E! News exclusively ahead of the season premiere. “I didn’t expect it to be this way. Things were said and things were done that I’m still shocked about. I mean, Tommy showing up to Reza’s house, Reza going on rants on social media about MJ and MJ spreading rumors about Reza, MJ spreading rumors about Adam, Adam retaliating. It was craziness and kinda breaks my heart that two people who truly love each other, who have grown up together, who were like as thick as thieves are now at odds with one another and borderline hate each other.”

Mike is of course referencing MJ’s husband Tommy Feight allegedly vandalizing Reza and husband Adam Neely‘s home last year. Rumors about Adam doing inappropriate things with other men will also play out this season.

So does Mike see any hope for Reza and MJ’s decades-long relationship?



“I do and lemme tell you why because in a world today full of faking and fronting and pretending, we have a group of people who are really friends with each other who have a history since childhood some of us and you cannot break that bond. You’ll have ups and downs, you’ll have fighting, but at the end of the day we always find out way back home and home is our friendships and our love for one another,” Mike revealed. “I’m hopeful and I’m pretty confident that when the show airs and they hear the other person’s perspective of how things went down and to hear the narration from their friends behind closed doors where we’re not speaking to each other, but we’re speaking about each other, I think they’ll see a different narrative of how things transpired. So I’m hopeful that once they see that they’ll come to a better place with each other.”

Just yesterday, Reza opened up to Bravo’s Daily Dish about hope for their future, saying, “I really pray to God that this isn’t the end of my relationship with MJ. It would be really tragic for this to be the end of a 30-year friendship. So I pray to God that he heals MJ’s heart further. He heals Tommy’s heart. He heals Adam’s heart. And he heals my heart further to get us to a place where there’s an opportunity for reconciliation. I loved her for a majority of my life. She’s been my friend for 30 years. I’m 46 years old. So I pray to God this isn’t the end.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

