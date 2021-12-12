Why Sheinelle Jones Considered a Fall Down the Stairs a “Wakeup Call” on the “Today Show”

Sheinelle Jones keeps herself busy as a mom to her three children while co-hosting the Today Show.

She recalled an incident shortly after the birth of her twin daughters, Clara and Uche, in which she took a literal tumble down the stairs, which served as a stark reminder to slow down.

Jones and her husband, Uche Ojeh, already had a 3-year-old at home when they welcomed their twins in 2012.

The Today host recalled a time when she was on leave and her return to work was looming.

According to NBC News, Jones told Mika Brzezinski in a 2020 interview, “I was nearing the end of my maternity leave with my twins.”

“I was a little stressed, tired, and simply wasn’t paying attention.”

Jones, who was carrying her infant daughter down a spiral staircase to her basement, fell and had to walk the rest of the way on her back end.

“All of a sudden, I slipped down the spiral [stairs]— boom-boom-boom — and fell at the bottom,” she explained.

“I sat there for a second and thought to myself, ‘Oh, my goodness, that could have been a lot worse.'”

Jones was relieved that Clara was unharmed despite absorbing the fall and suffering a large bruise.

Her hectic schedule and hectic pace were forced to be reconsidered as a result of the incident.

Jones said, “It was a wake-up call to me to slow down and be mindful.”

“I recall staring at Clara and crying, and she has no idea.”

Because I took the brunt of it, she’s completely fine.

‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to be careful,’ I think.

‘I need to take it easier.’

The bruise on her shoulder from the fall served as a visual reminder to take a breath when she needed to.

“I’d hold up the mirror and say, ‘Oh my gosh, and it hurts,’… It was a physical reminder to slow down,” she said.

“You know, you feel pressure to get back to work, and I had a toddler at the time, so I was out with him and then the twins.”

Everyone is ready for you to return to work… but you have a lot on your plate, you know, three little…

