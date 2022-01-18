Why Ships Crash (BBC2): An engrossing account of the Suez Canal disaster.

Why Ships Crash, BBC2, review: An engrossing account of the Suez Canal disaster.

Who’d have guessed a British pub would be impacted when the massive vessel became stuck in the Suez Canal? That’s just one of many surprising revelations in this forensic documentary.

Why Ships Crash was a mostly engrossing documentary about the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal in March.

The reason why the ship crashed in the first place – perhaps the least interesting aspect – was right there in the title.

It came down to speeding in dangerous conditions, as it does in many traffic accidents.

However, there were some eye-openers along the way about the global supply chain and its fragile “just-in-time” ethos.

The Ever Given was stuck for only a week, but the ripple effect lasted months as scores of massive ships queued behind her, many opting for the much longer route around South Africa.

We also learned more about the maritime industry, such as who was legally responsible for the vessel, including its Japanese owner, Taiwanese operator, Indian crew, Panamanian registry, and UK-based insurer.

Nobody from the Ever Given contributed, presumably for legal reasons, though there was input from the container ship stuck directly behind it, the Maersk Denver, an American craft that narrowly avoided colliding with the stricken vessel.

Julianne Cona, the ship’s vivacious engineer, was able to educate us on the challenges that such massive ships face when navigating Suez.

However, the investigation of the crash became too forensic, and the filmmakers, perhaps sensing the need to spice things up, peppered the second half with dramatic footage of other shipwrecks.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the supply chain, the CEO of a British company that supplies commercial refrigerators to pubs struggling to survive the pandemic – and whose fridges were stuck on the Ever Given for the crucial summer months – put a human face on the aftermath.

It appears that the fate of your local boozer may have been in Egypt’s desert waterways.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Why Ships Crash, BBC2, review: An absorbing account of the Ever Given Suez Canal fiasco