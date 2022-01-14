Why Should You Be Interested in a CNCO Collaboration With Olivia Rodrigo?

Talk about a dream team!

CNCO, a boy band, was revealed exclusively on E! News’ Daily Pop on Jan.

14 that they’re working on new music and are eager to work with some big names.

“We really like the new sound.

“Party, Humo, and Alcohol” is “different,” Zabdiel de Jesus teased of their new single.

Christopher Vélez also stated that the group has a “long list” of A-listers with whom they hope to collaborate, including Grammy nominees.

Are you one of the artists whose work CNCO is interested in?

Richard Camacho drew attention to Olivia Rodrigo.

Meanwhile, Erick Brian Colón longs to collaborate with Daddy Yankee.

“We’re writing a lot right now,” Erick noted.

“We’re single,” Richard confirmed, “and ready to mingle!” In terms of the band’s love lives, they’re all looking for that special someone.

The band even performed a round of superlatives to reveal who is the most open to asking someone out on a date, who is the most naive when it comes to alcohol, and who has the best moves on the dance floor.

“Party, Humo, y Alcohol” by CNCO is available in stores and online.

