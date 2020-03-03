Why Sophie Turner Totally “Hated” the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner wasn’t always a sucker for Joe Jonas.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be revealed that she wasn’t a fan of the Jonas Brothers growing up during her interview with ELLE for its April 2020 issue. In fact, she went so far as to say she hated them!

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” the cover star told the magazine. “There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Still carrying this distain for Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the Game of Thrones alum admitted that she thought the DNCE rocker wouldn’t make the best impression on their first date. “I expected him to show up with security and everything,” she recalled. “I thought he would be such a d–k.”

But much to her surprise, the “What A Man Gotta Do” singer exceeded her expectations and Sophie said that they hit it off right away, adding that Joe was able to keep up with her and her rugby boys.

“The best thing was that he didn’t bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said. “I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Despite their instant chemistry, Sophie confessed that she felt the JoBro was out of her league.

“With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she shared. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

After surprising everyone with a Las Vegas chapel wedding in May 2019, the pair tied the knot with a lavish wedding in France the following month. According to Sophie, the expectant couple has been in bliss ever since.

“I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security,” she gushed. “Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’—they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful.”

She added, “I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything.”

Being married to Joe isn’t the only relationship Sophie is happy to be in. Since becoming Mrs. Jonas, the Survive star and her sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas also make up the J-Sisters together.

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” she said of her fellow J-Sisters, who love to make appearances in their husbands’ music videos. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”