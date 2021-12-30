Why ‘Spider-Man,’ Not ‘Iron Man,’ Could Be The First Marvel Cinematic Universe Film

Iron Man, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released in 2008, kicking off a decade of linked superhero films.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, on the other hand, featured characters from two distinct Marvel franchises: the Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy and the Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man films.

Due to the fact that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man came out six years before Iron Man, fans joked that 2002’s Spider-Man was the new first Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

But, is there any truth to the jokes?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established a new film franchise, introducing seven distinct Spider-people, each with their own backstory.

The film did not necessitate any prior knowledge in order for the audience to enjoy it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, on the other hand, does not have the same impact.

Even if you haven’t seen the Spider-Man movies starring Maguire and Garfield, you can still enjoy the movie.

They would, however, be perplexed by a number of things.

So the (hashtag)MarvelStudios MCU officially began in 2002 with the first (hashtag)[email protected] film! INSANE! (That trilogy is still my personal favorite and will always hold a special place in my heart) I’m currently rewatching all of the Spidey films in preparation for (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.comOAC5eBn3vW

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and other villains discuss their deaths in previous films.

Character arcs for both heroes and villains are linked to previous film failures.

Fans must have seen the Raimi trilogy and the Amazing Spider-Man movies to fully appreciate Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s crucial to understand what makes a film a “part” of the MCU. With the infinite multiverse, it’s easy to argue that everything ever exists in the MCU.

However, we’d like to focus on the film that could be considered the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Every Marvel property has a place in the greater Marvel multiverse, according to the Marvel Database.

Films, TV shows, cartoons, and even video games fall under this category.

Nobody wants to think of Howard the Duck from 1996 as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Since Marvel declared Agents of SHIELD and Netflix shows like Daredevil as non-canon, it’s impossible to limit it to Marvel Studios’ titles.

In an interview with Bloomberg (via Forbes), Kevin Feige said, “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you’ll probably need a Disney(plus) subscription.”

“Things that happen…”

