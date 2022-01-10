Why Sunset’s Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn Have a “Zero” Chance of Being Sold

Why Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn Is a “Zero” Chance

Emma Hernan has flipped a lot of houses, but don’t expect her to flip her opinion of co-star Christine Quinn.

Find out why the agent for Selling Sunset believes there is “zero” chance.

Emma Hernan isn’t convinced that a reconciliation is the way to go just yet.

During her first season on the hit Netflix series, the Selling Sunset star butted heads with cast member Christine Quinn, as well as in an exclusive interview with E! News’ Daily Pop on January.

Emma admitted that she was “in hot” when she entered the room on number ten.

“I came in like a rocket,” she joked about her season five debut on Selling Sunset.

“It’s a lot of fun for me.”

It’s been a thrilling ride.”

Despite this, Emma was on the verge of canceling the show due to a previous feud with Christine over a shared ex.

“That was definitely my hesitation in joining,” Emma admitted.

“I didn’t want to deal with it because I’ve been dealing with it for so long, for so many years, with such negative energy.”

“But, at the same time, it was an opportunity for me to go out there and show everything that I’ve accomplished as a woman entrepreneur on my own,” Emma added.

“I’ve put in a lot of effort my whole life.”

“I do believe I’m a little bit more goofy and funny in person,” she admitted, “but you’ll see that more in season five.”

Fans can also expect to see co-star (and Emma’s bestie!) Chrishell Stause start a relationship with Jason Oppenheimer, who is now her ex-boyfriend and current boss.

Before calling it quits in December 2021, the couple dated for five months.

“You’ll see how the relationship develops, including the highs and lows,” Emma teased.

Of course, a “once-in-a-lifetime” post-breakup vacation with Emma, Chrishell, and supermodel Cindy Crawford provides some entertaining behind-the-scenes footage!

“I am single and living my best life,” Emma teased.

“We’ll see what happens if a guy comes in.”

So, what are the chances of Emma and Christine becoming friends?

Emma replied, “Zero.”

“I mean, I’m sorry, we’re just too diametrically opposed.”

If you had to choose two more diametrically opposed people in the world, those would be the…

