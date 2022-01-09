Why Sylvester Stallone Originally Wanted ‘Rocky IV’ to Be the Final ‘Rocky’ Film

Why Sylvester Stallone Intentionally Made ‘Rocky IV’ the Final ‘Rocky’ Film

The Rocky film series is one of the most well-known in the world.

Rocky Balboa was brought to the big screen by Sylvester Stallone in 1976, and it’s still going strong in some form or another.

Michael B Jordan’s Creed films have recently continued Rocky’s illustrious legacy.

However, there was a point where Stallone intended for the franchise to come to an end with the fourth film.

Rocky V was the last time the audience saw the Italian Stallion until he reappeared in Rocky Balboa decades later.

Rocky, according to Rocky V director John Avildsen, was not planning on making a comeback after the fifth film.

That’s because Stallone’s illustrious character was never supposed to make it past this installment.

According to CBS Philly, Avildsen said, “First and foremost, Rocky was supposed to die in five.”

“At the end of the movie, he’s on his way to the hospital, his head in Adrian’s lap, and he dies because Tommy Gunn has given him such a good beating,” says the actor.

Rocky’s death had also been planned out by Avildsen.

“And in the movie’s final scene, Adrian emerges from the hospital to find the world press assembled because Rocky is such a big deal at the time, and she announces that he is dead, but Rocky’s spirit will live on as long as people believe in themselves,” Avildsen continued.

“And I thought to myself, wow, what a great way to go out when I read that.”

“What a lovely conclusion!” exclaims the speaker.

However, studio interference ensured that the ending would never be realized.

“So we started shooting the movie, and a few weeks into it, I got a call from the studio head saying, ‘Oh, by the way, Rocky isn’t going to die.’

“Batman doesn’t die, Superman doesn’t die, James Bond doesn’t die,” the director recalled.

As a result, even Sylvester Stallone isn’t a fan of the sequel.

Ironically, Rocky’s journey was also supposed to end in the fourth Rocky film.

Rocky IV, according to the franchise’s star, was as big as the series could get, according to Interview magazine.

When asked how many more Rocky films he saw himself doing after IV, Stallone was adamant in his response.

He said, “Oh, this is it for Rocky.”

“Because I’m not sure where you’ll go after you defeat Russia.”

It’s you…

