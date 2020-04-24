Why Teddi Mellencamp Is “Panicking” Over Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10

The broken fourth wall in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere wasn’t a fluke.

In fact, for those who caught last night’s all-new episode, producers once again inserted themselves into the final on-air footage. Thus, it’s apparent that we’ll be hearing them a lot as the season progresses.

So, it’s no wonder RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester that she’s “panicking” a bit this season.

“Did you know that they were changing the show when you started this season?” Sylvester asked Mellencamp.

“No, absolutely not! Like, I had no idea that was going to happen,” the Bravolebrity spilled. “I just watched episode two and I saw that it happened again and I was like, ‘What! This is crazy.’ And then you start panicking, because you say a lot to the producer when you’re doing your confessionals.”

Per Mellencamp, before actually answering questions, she often times talks through things with a producer in order “to get [her] point across.” Yet, it seems that footage is now fair game.

“So now, every week is like a complete surprise,” she added.

Nonetheless, the accountability coach touted that her co-stars were “so much more open” during filming. And, in result, she got to know a lot more about Erika Jayne.

“I learned a totally different side of Erika,” Mellencamp teased. “I feel like I know her so much better than I did the past two years.”

We’ll be excited to see this friendship play out on our TV screens.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo!

