Why Teddi Mellencamp is worried about Shanna Moakler’s relationship with Matthew Rondeau on Celebrity Big Brother.

Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, allegedly shaded the former Miss New York USA during a recent DM exchange, according to Teddi Mellencamp.

“Shanna’s boyfriend slid into my DMs as well,” the 40-year-old reality star said on her and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast on Wednesday, February 9.

The 28-year-old model, who has been dating 46-year-old Moakler on and off since 2020, was reportedly surprised by the messages she allegedly received from the Celebrity Big Brother alum, who was eliminated during the February 4 episode of season 3.

“Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, if he hasn’t told you anything by the time you get out of the house, you need to call me girl,'” Mellencamp said on Wednesday, referring to her CBB housemate.

Judge, 54, inquired as to whether Rondeau made a pass at Mellencamp while she was still in the Big Brother house, to which she responded, “He wasn’t hitting on me.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then claimed that Rondeau said some shady things about his girlfriend.

Mellencamp explained that Rondeau messaged her and went off on the Rhode Island native after she made a sarcastic remark on her Instagram Story about Moakler keeping her hat after her Big Brother exit.

“I joked, ‘Oh, Shanna, I wouldn’t have left you my hat if I had known you were going to vote me out.’

I don’t mind if it’s a beanie hat.

“It was my clumsy attempt at humour,” she explained.

“However, he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ followed by a negative statement about her.”

She made light of the situation because she “thought he was joking,” according to the All In by Teddi founder.

“I replied, ‘Oh, LOL It’s not such a big deal.’

“I couldn’t have made it those 11 days without her friendship in the grand scheme of things,” Mellencamp said, adding, “He continued on and on and on.”

Rondeau’s comments caught her off guard, she added, especially since she later discovered he was allegedly “out buying rings” for Moakler.

“Now I have a few more concerns for Shanna,” Mellencamp said.

Moakler, on the other hand, changed his mind.

