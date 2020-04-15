Why The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller as well as Chris Soules Are Sparking Romance Rumors

What’s happening with Victoria Fuller and also Chris Soules!.?.!? That’s the inquiry Bachelor Nation is asking.

The set stimulated romance reports on Wednesday after numerous electrical outlets reported the 2 are hanging out. RealitySteve was initial to mix speculation after sharing the following tweet.

“(EXCLUSIVE): One of the extra random Bachelor ‘couples’ that I can not state I ever would’ve thought,” the tweet stated. “I don’t recognize how much time this has been taking place or just how major it is, but I can verify that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Talk about.”

United States Weekly Reported the farmer from Iowa as well as the clinical sales rep from Virginia started hanging out after attaching on social media.

“Chris glided right into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told the star news outlet. “He apparently DMs a great deal of people.”

That’s not all. According to United States Weekly, social networks sleuths saw Fuller and also Soules began complying with each other on social media sites previously this month.

Neither reality TV star has actually commented on the reports.

Fans met Soules in 2014 during Andi Dorfman‘s period of The Bachelorette. He then went on to hand out the roses on period 19 of The Bachelor. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff; nevertheless, they finished their engagement in 2015. He also appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

Soules was after that detained in 2017 complying with an automobile crash in Iowa. At the time, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News Soules was driving a pickup that rear-ended Kenneth Mosher‘s tractor trailer. Soules was accused of leaving the scene of the accident before police’s arrival and also was apprehended at his residence in Arlington. After the collision, Mosher was required to a neighboring medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

In 2018, Soules got in a conditional guilty appeal to leaving the scene of an accident causing severe injury. In 2019, he accepted a put on hold two-year jail sentence to offer two years on probation. He additionally reached a $2.5 million negotiation with the sufferer’s family.

Customers fulfilled Fuller on Peter Weber‘s period of The Bachelor. She was just one of the final 3 ladies vying for the pilot’s heart. Fuller also came under fire after photos of her modeling in an ad for an obvious marlin preservation group that used the phrasing “White Lives Matter” resurfaced online. She released an apology.