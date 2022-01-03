Why the Cast of ‘I Love Lucy’ ‘Argued a Good Deal’ Before the Show Debut

Why the Cast of ‘I Love Lucy’ ‘Argued a Good Deal’ Before the Show Premiered

On I Love Lucy, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball created comedy magic as Ricky and Lucy Ricardo.

The acting ensemble’s chemistry propelled the sitcom to the top of the ratings for six seasons, with William Frawley and Vivian Vance starring as neighbors and besties Fred and Ethel Mertz.

Conflicts arose between the co-stars before the series premiere in 1951, with so much on the line.

In July 1951, Ball and Arnaz had just given birth to their first child, Lucie, when the famous redhead had to return to the studio after only six weeks to begin filming I Love Lucy.

Vance and Frawley had been cast, and Arnaz was in charge of everything from set design to scripting.

“The pounding of hammers and buzzing of saws began rehearsals,” Ball wrote in her memoir, Love, Lucy.

“Desi was so nervous that he memorized everyone’s lines and moved his own lips while they were speaking.”

He was also constantly moving his gaze around the set, watching the three cameras’ progress.”

Each cast member came to the sitcom with a long resume in the entertainment industry and a strong opinion on everything from storylines to dialogue.

“I wanted the venture to be top-notch in every way,” Ball explained.

“The handling of props, the timing.”

… We fought a lot at first because we were all so invested; sometimes we’d debate phrasing or word emphasis in a line of dialogue until the wee hours of the morning.”

Desi Arnaz’s Working Relationship with Ex-Wife Lucille Ball Was Affected by His Old Behaviours

Frawley was described by Ball as the perfect embodiment of his grumpy character, and he revealed that he never overthought his lines.

“Bill Frawley couldn’t understand why all this hairsplitting was necessary,” Ball explained.

“He’d rip his part out of the script, memorize it, and pay no attention to what the rest of us said or did.”

He didn’t care how or why he got his big laugh.

Bill can also be amusing when he is doing nothing.

He has that face, and he’s hilarious in any costume.”

The comedian saw many parallels between herself and Vance, whom she described as a “perfectionist” who frequently sought to understand the motivation behind her character’s actions.

“During one early rehearsal, Vivian was advocating for a particular way of speaking a line,” Ball recalled.

“No one agreed with her, but she didn’t give up…

