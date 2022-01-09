Why the Golden Globes Aren’t As Prestigious As Fans Think in 2022

The Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2022 is fast approaching, and it will be the first time since 1979 that it will not be broadcast live on television.

During awards season in Hollywood, the Golden Globes are one of the most talked-about events.

Nonetheless, the awards show isn’t nearly as important to the industry as many fans believe.

One of two groups decides on the majority of major award shows honoring films.

Some, such as the E! People’s Choice Awards and the MTV Movie andamp; TV Awards, allow fans to voice their opinions.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and other similar events allow industry professionals to honor those they believe are deserving.

The Golden Globes don’t fit into either of these categories.

Rather, the Golden Globes are decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

This non-profit organization is made up of 90 journalists and photographers from over 50 countries.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on the other hand, selects the Oscar winners from over 9,000 voting members.

That’s more than 100 times the HFPA’s voting membership.

It’s bad enough that the HFPA has such a small membership.

Due to its small sample size, it has long been mistakenly regarded as one of Hollywood’s most well-known award shows.

The HFPA, however, is known for its lack of diversity and representation among its 90 members.

Indeed, many in the industry, including Netflix, Amazon, WarnerMedia, other professionals, and actors like Tom Cruise, distanced themselves from the Golden Globes in 2022 because of this issue.

Even NBC, which has broadcast the Golden Globes since 1996, has said it will not broadcast the ceremony in 2022.

In 1965, the show debuted on the network.

The boycott was fully implemented in 2022 after the HFPA refused to take action to increase the diversity of its membership.

As a result, any remaining signs that the awards ceremony was nearly as important as once thought began to fade, effectively stripping the Globes of their remaining power.

In reality, the Golden Globes have only one impact on the Hollywood awards season.

Because the ceremony has been broadcast on television for so long, the nominated films and…

