Why The Jackson 5 Were Warned That ‘https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png’ Wouldn’t Be as Successful as ‘I Want You Back’

One of The Jackson 5’s most famous songs is “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png.”

Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, revealed in an interview that the band members were told the song might not perform well for a specific reason.

“https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” received a positive response from audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Jermaine Jackson discussed the early days of The Jackson 5 in his bookYou Are Not Alone: Michael Through a Brother’s Eyes.

He recalled, “We just kept working on new songs, building material for our debut album, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5.”

“Our single releases had gone through the roof, so its prospects looked good.”

“I Want You Back” and “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” became extremely popular, according to Jermaine.

“‘I Want You Back’ reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Not only on the R&B charts, but also on the Billboard Hot 100, the song sold two million copies in six weeks in the United States before exploding in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Israel.

We followed up with ‘https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png’ in February 1970, which also charted at No. 1.

1, 2 million copies sold in three weeks.”

Tito admitted to being nervous when The Jackson 5 released “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” in an interview with The Guardian. “‘https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png’ was more nail-biting [than ‘I Want You Back’],” he said.

“We’d been told that the second hit is more difficult than the first, so seeing that one climb the charts was even more incredible.”

Then, with ‘The Love You Save,’ it happened as well.

“With ‘I’ll Be There,’ we didn’t think we’d do it a fourth time,” Marlon Jackson said.

The image “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” became a worldwide sensation.

The song spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, including two weeks at the top.

The song “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” was released as part of the album https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png.

The song peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 50 weeks.

In the UK, “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” was also prominent.

“https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/abc.png” peaked at No. 1 on The Official Charts Company, according to The Official Charts Company.

There were eight songs on the chart at the time, and they stayed there for 16 weeks.

