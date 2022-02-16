Why the Kardashians “LOVE” Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Pete Davidson Is “Loved” by the Kardashians

Pete Davidson appears to be well-liked by Kim Kardashian’s inner circle.

Find out why the Saturday Night Live comedian is “really liked” by her family.

Pete Davidson has been given the thumbs up by the Kardashians.

In addition to Kim Kardashian, whom he has been dating since November, a source exclusively tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live star has won the hearts of other members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan.

“Pete is becoming close with Kim’s family, and they adore him,” the source says.

The Kardashian family “loves this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her,” according to the source, despite the fact that the SKIMS founder, 41, and Pete, 28, have only been dating for a few months.

“They just want Kim to be happy,” the insider continues, “and he has made her extremely happy.”

Kim’s relationship with the King of Staten Island actor comes nearly a year after she divorced Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares two daughters, North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Although Ye has expressed a desire for reconciliation with Kim, including asking her to “run right back” to him during a concert, an attorney for Kim previously stated in court documents obtained by E! News that “there is no possibility of saving the marriage.”

Even so, Ye continues to try to make amends with Kim.

In a February Instagram post,

“I’m working on my communication,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram on March 15, in response to his recent public statements about Kim and Pete.

Ye also deleted all of his previous posts about the couple, including screenshots of what appeared to be private texts from both his ex and her new boyfriend, though the authenticity of the screenshots has not been confirmed by E! News.

Ye wrote, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came across as harassing Kim.”

“I take responsibility.”

“I don’t have all the answers,” Ye continued, adding that he’s “still learning in real time.”

Being a good listener is essential for a good leader.”

Kim, on the other hand, “wants to make sure that no one is put in danger,” a source tells E! News.

“Kim is very strong and will get through this,” the insider adds.

