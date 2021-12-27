Why ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Would Never Be the Same in 2021, According to Elijah Wood

One of the most well-known film franchises of all time is The Lord of the Rings.

It influenced the adventure fantasy genre and continues to do so today.

However, Elijah Wood, who starred in The Lord of the Rings, does not believe that the same magic could be captured in the modern age of cinema because of the Internet.

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, is based on J R R Tolkien’s original works.

The big-budget fantasy film struggled at Miramax at first, but was eventually picked up by New Line Cinema.

Jackson recognized that tackling The Lord of the Rings trilogy was a high-risk proposition for any studio, but he also saw the opportunity.

On a (dollar)281 million budget, the Lord of the Rings trilogy grossed over (dollar)2.9 billion at the global box office.

These figures do not account for all of the merchandise and ancillary sales that helped the fantasy trilogy become one of the most successful franchises ever.

The critical and public reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with many critics hailing it as one of the best trilogies ever produced.

After a couple of decades, The New York Times interviewed Wood about The Lord of the Rings legacy.

He portrayed Frodo Baggins, the legendary hobbit.

His likeness is associated with the fantasy trilogy by audiences all over the world, but he is unafraid.

He did, however, explain why its success is a sign of the times.

“There was a strong sense of oversight,” Wood explained.

“Without much outside perspective, Peter and the larger team were allowed to make the movies the way they wanted to make them.”

This isn’t to say the studio wasn’t concerned or invested.

They were well aware of the dangers of releasing two films so close together.

I’m not sure he could make them the same way now.”

“Look, the internet is different as well,” Wood continued.

The films were subjected to less scrutiny.

There was less information available about them.

In a bubble, we were able to shoot the films.

We had a few minor issues, such as some photographers being stationed on a nearby hill, but they were minor.

[Cheers.]”

“I’m not sure if that’s possible now,” Wood said.

“Now that the world is online, pretty much anyone can get information on anything.”

Certainly from Wood’s point of view…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.