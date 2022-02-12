Why the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford Is the Football Girl Dads’ MVP

Why the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford is the MVP of the Football Girl Dads

Matthew Stafford can count on his four daughters to be big cheerleaders both on and off the field as he leads the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Whose house is it? Dad’s!

The Super Bowl in 2022 could be the most important game of Matthew Stafford’s career, but as he prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb.

13, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback understands that winning isn’t everything.

Football championships and Super Bowl rings are nice, but nothing compares to being a girl father.

Matthew Stafford can be found spending quality time with his wife, Kelly Stafford, and their four daughters: 4-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, 3-year-old Hunter, and 19-month-old Tyler Hall.

And he never forgets about his girls, even when he has to leave for work.

Matthew thanked his teammates at home for their support during a recent playoff press conference.

He stated, “I couldn’t have done it without Kelly.”

“She’s a huge part of my life.”

I consider myself extremely fortunate to be with her and to have the children and family I do.

It’s the most enjoyable part of my life.”

“This is great, but that’s so much better,” Matthew said after his victory.

While the University of Georgia alum avoids social media, Kelly’s social media has provided fans with insight into Matthew’s life as a father.

It’s safe to say he’s a fantastic parent just based on the photos.

Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he’s on the field, but when he gets home, he’s just dad.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford treated their children to a fun fall day near their Los Angeles home during their bye week.

Matthew was reunited with three of his daughters in a suite after his performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise that Matthew’s kids want to snuggle after a long day of cheering for Dad.

Matthew’s daughters adore wearing the Rams’ colors, whether they’re at the stadium or at school.

During COVID-19 shutdowns, Matthew worked from home, and his daughters quickly…

Latest News from Infosurhoy