Why Didn’t ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Receive a Golden Globe Nomination in 2022?

The year 2021 is going to be a great year for animated movies.

A diverse selection of exciting films featuring a variety of animation styles were shown to audiences around the world.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines on Netflix, on the other hand, was left out of the Golden Globe nominations for 2022, causing outrage among fans.

Here’s why it wasn’t nominated.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines tells the story of the Mitchells, a peculiar family.

Katie (Abbi Jacobson) is the family’s daughter and an aspiring filmmaker.

The parents of her dysfunctional family, which includes their son Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda) and their dog, are Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) and Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph).

They’ve been thrust into the middle of a robot apocalypse, and it’s up to them to save the world.

Netflix’s new animated film has received positive reviews from critics.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines has a perfect score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Positive feedback flooded social media, and it received awards from a select group of critics.

The film’s upbeat tone and hilarious use of humor appeal to viewers.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines did not receive a Golden Globe nomination in 2022, which is unfortunate.

Sony Pictures Releasing originally called the film Connected.

It was transferred to Netflix after movie theaters were forced to close due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Among the nominees are Encanto, Flee, Luca, My Sunny Maad, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

All of the animated films nominated were distributed by Disney, with the exception of My Sunny Maad and Flee.

Award shows consistently favor Disney’s family-friendly films.

This year’s Best Picture – Animated category features a diverse selection of films.

Raya and the Last Dragon, on the other hand, appears to be a strange choice over The Mitchells vs the Machines.

Critics praised the film, but it lacked the impact of The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

The coronavirus pandemic brought families together in ways that should not be overlooked.

The Golden Globes honor more mainstream animation than the Oscars.

My Sunny Maad appears to be a Golden Globe contender, whereas The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which has received widespread acclaim, appears to be a Golden Globe contender.

The Golden Globes 2022 nominations appeared to be based solely on Disney’s slate.

The theme for this year’s event is…

This year’s event will be held in private and will not be streamed live.

The Golden Globes website and social media will provide real-time updates on winners.

— January 6, 2022, Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes)

