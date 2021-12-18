Why, then, does Rose say Lily isn’t to blame for Carrie’s problems?

Why And Suddenly, Rose Says Lily Isn’t to Blame for Carrie’s Misfortunes

In Carrie Bradshaw’s SATC garden, Lily York Goldenblatt appears to be the perennial weed.

Rose, a.k.a.

Alexa Swinton has something to say about it.

This flower is in desperate need of some exposure to the sun.

Alexa Swinton of And Just Like That sat down with E! News to discuss the current hot topic in the SATC universe: Is Charlotte York’s daughter Lily to blame for all of Carrie’s problems with Big?

Mr. OG’s fans will never forget the moment Mr.

After failing to reach Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone in the franchise’s first film, Big (Chris Noth) abandoned longtime love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) at the altar.

Carrie called off the wedding after adorable 5-year-old Lily (Alexandra Fong) picked up the phone and promptly hung up.

In And Just Like That…, Lily (now played by Cathy Ang) is a budding pianist. However, her recital falls on the same day as a trip Carrie has planned with Big.

Carrie cancels the trip and goes to Lily’s recital under pressure from Charlotte (Kristin Davis), leaving Big at home with the dreaded Peloton—and we all know what happens next.

So, is Carrie secretly allergic to Lily? Some fans believe she is, but blood is thicker than water.

“I thought it was really funny because a lot of people were quick to say, ‘It’s Lily’s fault again,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa, okay, whoa, whoa, Lily, wow, okay.’ It wasn’t Lily’s fault,” Swinton, who plays Lily’s younger sister Rose, told E! News.

“I don’t think it was anyone’s fault….it just happened to fall on Lily’s recital day.”

“I think the blame on Lily stemmed from the fact that people were just so surprised and in awe,” she continues.

“I believe people are prone to wanting a familiar object in an unfamiliar environment.

So, I think a lot of the viewers think it’s Lily’s fault because then they can point the finger at someone rather than a big unknown.”

It’s up to a little sister to see the bright side of a difficult situation.

Keep an eye out for new episodes of Rose and Lily’s journey.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Why And Just Like That’s Rose Says Lily’s Not to Blame for Carrie’s Woes