Why There Won’t Be a COVID-19 Pandemic in 2022, According to “How I Met Your Father”

Why No COVID-19 Pandemic in 2022? ‘How I Met Your Father’:

“COVID-19” is just a collection of letters and numbers in the world of How I Met Your Father.

Masks and quarantines are not required.

Despite the fact that it takes place in 2022, Hulu’s new How I Met Your Mother sequel makes no mention of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the real world.

But, according to star Hilary Duff, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation.

Sophie (Duff) is a 30-year-old woman navigating the dating scene in New York City in How I Met Your Father.

Sophie makes unforgettable memories with a new group of close friends while dealing with the ups and downs of Tinder matches.

It’s all told through the eyes of an older Sophie (Kim Cattrall), who tells her son how she met his father.

The story begins in 2022, on the night Sophie meets her new friends, including several potential father candidates.

As seen in the trailer below, Sophie’s older self describes the dating scene that year, revealing that she had gone on over 80 Tinder dates in a few months and never had any luck making a connection.

“In 2022, it was difficult to be present.

The older Sophie’s voiceover said, “There was always somewhere else you could be, someone else you could be with.”

Sophie’s stories about 2022 haven’t yet included anything about COVID-19, despite the fact that How I Met Your Father is only two episodes in.

And they’re unlikely to ever do so.

Duff appeared on Variety’s Just For Variety podcast recently, where she talked about How I Met Your Father and its modern take on dating.

Sophie’s dating adventures in real life would almost certainly include some virus encounters.

That will not be the case on the show, as Duff revealed.

“We all have COVID fatigue,” Duff said.

The creators of How I Met Your Father, according to the former Disney star, wanted to keep the show light so that viewers could escape the real-life horror of the pandemic.

“Because our show is lighthearted and fun — it can tug on the heartstrings a little bit,” she continued, “but it’s really a comedy, and COVID isn’t funny anymore.”

“While some of the memes are amusing, we’re all over it.”

I believe the country has had enough.”

