Why This New Amazon Release Is on Our Radar is a Trendy Top Alert!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

It’s difficult not to pick up a top that fits perfectly, looks flattering, and makes you feel confident in all of your favorite colors when you find one that fits flawlessly, looks flattering, and makes you feel confident! This has happened to Us a few times in the past.

We can tell when we’ll be back to buy multiples just by looking at a few e-commerce shots, so call it a skill.

When we saw this top from Rosfancy in Amazon’s new fashion releases, we had that familiar feeling.

It’s not quite a best-seller yet, but we think it’ll be a hit with customers! It’s currently available in every color and print imaginable, so you can get a variety of looks.

At Amazon, you can get the Rosfancy Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Top for only (dollar)22! Please note that prices are correct as of January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s start with the bodice and go over all of the details that make this top truly unique.

Smocked fabric is one of our favorites because it perfectly fits your body without being too tight or uncomfortable.

It also makes it easier to wear clothes without a bra because the texture smooths you out — and even gives you a little lift!

This top isn’t quite a crop top, but it’s also not quite a full-length top — it’s in the middle.

It’s short enough to look great with high-waisted jeans, but depending on your body type, it might not show any extra skin in the middle.

If you don’t like midriff-baring tops but love boho-chic style, this one is perfect for you!

The voluminous lantern-style sleeves, which look absolutely dreamy with the tighter bodice, are the final detail we’re digging.

The way they’re stitched to the top creates a square neckline, which is one of our favorites.

Not only is this a fantastic find, but it’s also reasonably priced, so we’re in.

