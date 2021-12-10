Why Don’t Tom Hanks Films Make Good TV Shows?

Tom Hanks is the only Tom Hanks.

The two-time Academy Award winner has starred in numerous blockbuster films, including Forrest Gump, The Da Vinci Code, and the Toy Story movies.

Despite all of Hanks’ biggest hits, only a few of his films have been adapted into television series.

Hollywood tried numerous times to bring a successful Tom Hanks film to the small screen, but to no avail.

That has always been the case, and there’s a reason for it.

With 1984’s Splash, Tom Hanks made the transition from TV’s Bosom Buddies to a big-screen leading man.

Over the next decade, the actor honed his craft as everyman characters in big-budget comedies.

Volunteers, The Money Pit, Big, Turner and Hooch, and others established Hanks’ comedic chops.

However, with the release of Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1993 and 1994, his career took a sharp turn.

For both roles, Hanks won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

He became one of Hollywood’s most in-demand and versatile actors as a result of his efforts.

With films like Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and Captain Phillips, he has delivered a slew of comedic and dramatic classics since then.

Tom Hanks has a self-serving reason for not getting angry.

Given how many successful films Hanks has starred in, it’s amazing that none of them have found a new home in another medium.

Robert Langdon and Woody have both been played by the same actor on several occasions.

Otherwise, he’s not known for committing to sequels.

That hasn’t stopped Hollywood from attempting to adapt Tom Hanks’ films for television.

At one point, shows based on Bachelor Party and Big were reportedly in the works, but neither project came to fruition.

After two months, a TV series based on his 1986 film Nothing in Common was canceled.

And the same actor who played Tom Hanks in that film also starred in Splash, Too, a forgettable TV movie sequel.

According to Collider, Disney(plus) recently canceled Turner and Hooch after just one season.

When Tom Hanks gets angry, he says a specific phrase, proving that he is truly “America’s Father.”

All of this begs the question of why Tom Hanks movies can’t be made into TV shows.

To begin with, the majority of the actor’s films are complete, finite stories that do not lend themselves to weekly installments.

However,

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.