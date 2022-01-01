Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Against Sex Scenes in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films

Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Against Sex Scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man”

In recent weeks, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been speaking out to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home, their latest film.

Holland, who plays Peter ParkerSpider-Man, is getting a lot of praise for his performance in the Marvel blockbuster, and Zendaya has gotten a lot of praise for her performance as MJ, Peter’s smart, outspoken girlfriend.

They’re not just pretending to be young lovers onscreen.

Holland and Zendaya are dating in real life and have been together for quite some time.

Fans hoping to see the two interact onscreen in future Spider-Man films may be disappointed, as Holland recently dismissed the idea of a “Spider-Man sex scene.”

Holland and Zendaya have worked together for years, ever since they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

The film was a box office success, and both Holland and Zendaya were praised for their ability to portray two charming teenagers with ease.

Holland and Zendaya attended many industry events together in the months and years that followed, as well as making multiple appearances on each other’s social media accounts.

Since then, the two have starred in two more Spider-Man films while also working on their own projects.

While it’s undeniable that the two became close over the years of working together, many fans have speculated that Holland and Zendaya have been dating for some time.

In 2017, it was revealed that Holland and Zendaya were dating behind the scenes.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” one of these sources told Celeb Magazine.

They’ve tried to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations together and try to spend as much time together as possible.”

Zendaya and Holland quickly debunked the rumors, with Zendaya even making a joke about it on social media.

Despite their denials, fans weren’t convinced that they didn’t have a romance – especially given the obvious displays of affection on Holland and Zendaya’s social media accounts.

After years of speculation, fans were vindicated in the summer of 2021 when Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing.

They came out as a couple not long ago, according to ScreenRant…

