Why Tommy Chong Calls The Masked Singer an Actor’s “Worst Nightmare” Is Too Good

The Masked Singer is a dream for some, a “nightmare” for others.

The Fox singing competition features celebrities from all areas of fame, from sports figures to Broadway stars and everyone in between. Legendary singers such as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight were contestants. T-Pain and Wayne Brady won the first two seasons. Other contestants have included Destiny’s Child veteran Michelle Williams, Saturday Night Live and Broadway vet Ana Gasteyer, Seal, Adrienne Bailon, Raven-Symoné, Joey Fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling and Margaret Cho.

Comedian Tommy Chong was in the first season and was eliminated in the second episode, outlasting only Antonio Brown. While promoting a flick in an interview with EW, Chong reflected on his experience dressed as The Masked Singer‘s pineapple.

“You know, visually, it was good for everybody, but as an actor, it was our worst nightmare, because we’re hidden and no one knows who we are!” he laughed.

The Masked Singer keeps everybody’s identity hidden from the audience and panelists, including the incognito star’s team.

“Contrary to popular belief…we don’t know who the contestants are. Nick Cannon, the host, doesn’t know. It’s like two separate productions in one and if we do ever have to cross paths, the contestants have to wear, like, black hoodie, black visors and a black T-shirt that says, ‘Don’t look at me,'” judge Ken Jeong told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. “Their whole squad, they have to wear masks just in case…let’s say we would have the same agent or something like that. We don’t know who anybody is,” he added.

The third season of The Masked Singer premieres after the Super Bowl with judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeong joined by Jamie Foxx. Every season they’ve predicted the Oscar winner has been under a mask, now they won’t be able to do that. Cannon returns as host.

The Masked Singer season three premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.