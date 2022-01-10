Why Was Elton John’s ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ ‘Aborted’?

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” by Elton John, was not an easy song to write.

One of the writers of “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” revealed in an interview that the first version of the song was “aborted,” and that he and John attempted to record it in a studio surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards.

John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is one of the most well-known albums of the 1970s.

The title track, “Candle in the Wind,” and “Bennie and the Jets” are among the many classic songs on Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, which were co-written by John and Bernie Taupin.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, John talked about where he and Taupin worked on the album.

“We went to Dynamic Studios in Kingston to write and record,” he explained.

Other well-known artists, according to John, used the same studio.

“That’s where Cat Stevens did Foreigner and The Rolling Stones did Goats Head Soup,” he recalled.

“And we figured it’d be a nice change of pace from the chateau where we’d recorded the previous two albums.”

Their time in Jamaica, according to Taupin, was not particularly enjoyable.

“It wasn’t a ‘good vibe,’ to use the lingo of the time,” he said.

“I recall a lot of barbed wire and armed guards around the studio.”

“We spent a lot of time congregating around the hotel pool area, feeling safe in numbers,” John explained.

“The Stones did record there, but I believe they had a mobile unit with them.”

The only song I recall trying to record was ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.’ It was an aborted attempt, and it was just awful.”

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” became a hit on the album.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a total of 12 weeks.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the album that inspired the song, was even more successful.

It topped the Billboard 200 chart for 111 weeks.

In the United Kingdom, “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” was a hit.

