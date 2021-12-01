Why was Freddie Prinze Jr. chosen?

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have previously collaborated on projects, but the actor has revealed why he doesn’t see them filming romantic comedies now that they are married.

“We only worked together on Scooby-Doo while we were together, and otherwise neither of us thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together,” Prinze Jr., 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 30 while promoting his collaboration with Heluva Good! Dips.

“I don’t think it’s all that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when they’re going home together at the end of the night,” she says.

“Based on my track record and hers, it’s likely that if we were in a movie together, it’d be a romantic comedy,” he added.

So, because that’s our life, we never thought that would be something we’d be interested in.”

Prinze Jr. and Gellar, 44, met on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, where they met for the first time.

Despite the fact that they became close while filming, they didn’t start dating until 2000, following a dinner date mix-up.

Prinze Jr. recalled to Us in February 2020, “We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, and she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway.”

“We’d had a lot of dinners before, but something about that night felt different.”

It just evolved into something else organically.”

In 2002, the couple married after dating for two years.

Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, are their two children.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has previously spoken openly about how the couple has managed to keep their marriage together after nearly two decades.

“Speak up.

It’s all about that.

In January 2019, Gellar told Us that it’s all about being present.

“The most crucial thing is to listen.”

For his part, Prinze Jr. stressed the importance of supporting your spouse.

“I’ve been a video game fan since I was a kid.

Sarah was aware that I was a gamer.

Sarah and I would not be together if she ever made fun of me for playing video games.

In February 2020, he told Us, “Period.”

“If you care about someone.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Why is Freddie Prinze Jr. so popular?

‘I Don’t Think It’s That Exciting,’ she says of starring in a romantic comedy with her wife Sarah Michelle Gellar.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Won’t Star in a Rom-Com Movie With Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I Don’t Think It’s That Exciting’