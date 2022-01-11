Why was it important for Luisa’s ‘Surface Pressure’ to have a ‘Cool’ Sound in Disney’s ‘Encanto’?

Luisa is the more capable of the two.

She’s not frightened in the least.

But there’s a different story beneath the surface.

This Encanto Disney character sings about her desire to unwind.

The musical genre of this song is just as important as the lyrics themselves, according to composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Here’s everything we know about Disney’s Encanto’s “Surface Pressure.”

Encanto, a Disney film, tells the story of a magical Colombian family who has been blessed with a miracle and special abilities.

Dolores has the ability to hear a pin drop from a mile away.

Isabela creates stunning floral arrangements.

Only one family member, Mirabel, was not given a magical gift.

However, it is up to this character to save her family and home when her family’s magic is threatened.

Miranda is the composer of songs like “La Familia Madrigal” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which she wrote for Moana, In the Heights, and Hamilton.

This artist even revealed how he used solo songs to reflect each character’s personality.

Miranda also showcased some of Colombia’s most exciting aspects of music.

That was a reggaeton sound for Luisa’s song.

The cast of Disney’s Encanto appeared in an official featurette titled “A Journey Through Music,” in which some of the creators discussed their musical choices, particularly Miranda, who revealed that he tried to translate each family member’s “pulse” into their songs after discovering it.

This is especially true for Luisa, Mirabel’s older sister, who possesses the magical gift of strength.

This character, as the oldest sibling, frequently assists the Madrigal family and the surrounding community, such as collecting stray donkeys and even carrying pianos.

Jessica Darrow sings the solo song “Surface Pressure” and plays the super strong but overworked Luisa.

“You can hear a very contemporary, Colombian reggaeton sound from Mirabel’s sister Luisa,” Miranda said.

“I wanted to kind of peel away and destruct that over the course of the song because she has this very cool, very tough exterior.”

Several songs from Encanto have become Disney fan favorites since the film’s debut.

“Surface Pressure,” like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is one of the most popular songs from the official Encanto soundtrack.

This song has over 20 million plays on Spotify, and Miranda says Luisa’s experience is one shared by many eldest siblings.

“Luisa, who is used to carrying everyone’s burdens, is a fantastical outgrowth of something that I believe plagues a…

