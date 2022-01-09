Why Was Jamie Foxx in ‘Dreamgirls’ So Rude to Beyonce?

In ‘Dreamgirls,’ Jamie Foxx was a jerk to Beyonce.

Jamie Foxx had a pivotal and memorable decade from the mid-to-late 2000s.

Foxx was coming into his own as a dramatic actor during this time.

In Ray, he won an Oscar, and in Dreamgirls, he demonstrated his dramatic chops as an actor.

Foxx, on the other hand, became overly invested in his role in the latter.

So much so that he admits he treated Beyonce Knowles, his co-star in the film, badly.

Foxx played the ruthless but business-savvy Curtis Taylor in Dreamgirls, and he played him as a villain.

Jr. is a young man.

Even Dreamgirls director Bill Condon had reservations about the character because he had such a hard edge to him.

According to Blackfilm, “Bill Condon even asked me if I thought Curtis was too mean.”

However, because Dreamgirls features a cast of megastars, Foxx felt it was important to play the character as a villain.

Foxx went on to explain why his character had to be so evil in an interview with Beyonce on Moviefone.

“In order for your story to make sense, Curtis had to be unforgiving and relentless,” Foxx told Beyonce.

“Here’s the thing: we try to keep a persona, our persona, separate from a movie as much as possible.”

However, it is difficult.

Beyonce Knowles is a worldwide celebrity.

Eddie is the same way all over the world.”

Playing his character a little kinder, Foxx believed, would have taken away the illusion of superstars like Beyonce being knocked down.

Jamie Foxx also admitted that he was a jerk to Beyonce during the filming of Dreamgirls.

Despite the fact that he was in character, the Miami Vice star went above and beyond when it came to being mean to his co-star.

In the same interview with Blackfilm, Foxx admitted, “I mean, there were certain things that I did, even off-camera, that was terrible to Beyonce.”

“When I tell you, I was terrible! But I knew that if I went at her hard, she’d be able to – because it has to be real, and if you don’t feel like it’s real, you won’t catch it.”

When asked for more details, Foxx explained how he’d go off-script in certain scenes to continue to annoy the singer.

“They didn’t put on some of the things I said at the dinner table,” Foxx admitted.

“It’s like when you’re in front of the camera…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.