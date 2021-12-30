Why was New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2022 canceled by Fox?

Why did Fox cancel Toast and Roast 2022 on New Year’s Eve?

Every New Year’s Eve, a block of programming dedicated to ringing in the new year is broadcast.

Due to public health concerns, the slew of live broadcasts that had been planned for 2022 will not air.

Due to the nationwide outbreak of Omicron on Tuesday, December 21, Fox announced a change in New Year’s Eve programming.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast andamp; Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” the company said in a statement.

“We will not be moving forward with ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast andamp; Roast 2022′ in New York,” they continued.

“Our casts and crews’ health and safety have always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance,” Fox continued.

The network concluded, “In the coming days, Fox will announce replacement programming for New Year’s Eve.”

The annual special was set to be hosted by comedy actors Joel McHale and Ken Jeong.

Kelly Osbourne was also in attendance to help host the event.

Instead of their original plans, Fox insiders told Variety that the network intends to air a shortened version of the holiday special.

Viewers can expect a similar format to last year’s broadcast if Fox moves forward with their health-conscious version of New Year’s Eve Toast andamp; Roast.

Several musical guests were set to perform in addition to McHale, Jeong, and Osbourne, who would anchor the holiday special.

P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Billy Idol, and Maroon 5 were all set to perform at the New Year’s Eve bash.

If Fox decides to do a Covid conscious format for their New Year’s special, it is unclear whether any of the acts mentioned will remain on the bill.

Other networks, including ABC, NBC, and CBS, have not announced that their New Year’s Eve broadcasts will be canceled.