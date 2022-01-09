Why Was ‘Part of Your World’ Nearly Removed From ‘The Little Mermaid’?

Why Was ‘Part of Your World’ Almost Cut From ‘The Little Mermaid’?

One of the most famous songs from Disney’s The Little Mermaid is “Part of Your World.”

The song was almost cut from the final cut of the film.

The actor who played Ariel explained why the ballad was included in the final version of The Little Mermaid in an interview.

Howard Ashman is best known for his work on the stage musicals Smile and Little Shop of Horrors.

The Little Mermaid was the first Disney film he worked on.

He co-wrote “Part of Your World,” the film’s most famous ballad, and at the time, Disney Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg was convinced the song was bad for the movie.

“Jeffrey Katzenberg was going to cut it because of the screenings,” said Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in “Part of Your World.”

“During the three minutes and 43 seconds, some children dropped their popcorn and appeared to be distracted.

‘They can’t pay attention,’ he said.

‘It won’t keep the kids’ attention.’

“Howard said, ‘You can’t cut the song,'” Benson recalled of Katzenberg’s desire to cut “Part of Your World.”

“It’s a song about wanting something.”

They won’t fall in love with Ariel and root for her if you cut it.

It’s going to be completely devoid of heart.

You won’t be able to cut the song.’

Benson said Katzenberg was ultimately glad “Part of Your World” appeared in The Little Mermaid.

“Jeffrey will tell you today that cutting would have been one of the worst decisions and mistakes of his career,” Benson said, “because he knew he had to trust Howard and that Howard was right.”

The movie The Little Mermaid was a huge hit.

The film earned over (dollar)6 million in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Over (dollar)211 million was earned by the film worldwide.

The Little Mermaid spawned two direct-to-video sequels, a TV show, and a live-action remake.

Ariel even made an appearance in the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The song “Part of Your World” quickly became a classic.

