Why Was ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s’ Original Ending Changed?

The Christmas television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a classic.

Every year, families gather to watch their favorite reindeer and other misfits tell their story.

Everyone is familiar with the show, but you might be surprised to learn that there was a different ending.

Rudolph is a popular Christmas TV special because it teaches important life lessons about accepting others and being different.

Rudolph and his new friend Hermey the elf flee after being teased about his gleaming red nose.

They meet Yukon Cornelius along the way, and he joins them on their journey.

The trio ends up on the Misfit Toys island, which includes a spotted elephant, Charlie in a Box, and a swimming bird.

King Moonracer brought the unwanted toys to the island in the hopes of finding new homes for them.

After speaking with King Moonracer, Rudolph promises that when Santa returns, he will find homes for the toys.

Santa promises Rudolph that he will help with the Misfit Toys in the Christmas special.

Santa delivering the Misfit Toys to their new homes is a familiar ending for viewers.

According to IMBDcom, the original ending depicted Santa, Rudolph, and the rest of the reindeer flying away from the island but never arriving.

The original ending of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sparked outrage among younger viewers when it was first broadcast in 1964.

Children wrote letters to the studio expressing their dissatisfaction with the Misfit Toys’ absence from the finale.

Because of the overwhelming response, the producers and writers decided to change the final scene.

The changes to the Christmas TV special the following year were well received by children.

In the latest scene, Santa visits the island to collect the Misfit Toys.

An elf gives each toy an umbrella as they fly away to their new home as the closing credits roll.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has become a Christmas tradition since its debut in 1964.

The show first aired on NBC, but it now airs on the CBS Network.

Anyone who missed the original CBS broadcast will be able to catch a rerun.

On December 1, Freeform will air the classic Christmas special.

