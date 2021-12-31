Why was Trey Songz’s New Year’s Eve show rescheduled?

Trey Songz’s New Year’s Eve concert was postponed for a reason.

Trey Songz, a R&B singer, was planning a New Year’s Eve celebration in a Chicago theater on December 31 in lieu of the new year.

The concert, however, was abruptly postponed on Thursday, December 30 after an announcement on production company Yung Fly Entertainment’s Instagram account.

Songz’s New Year’s Eve celebration has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“Due to concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in consideration of the health and safety of participants and staff members, we have decided to postpone Trey Songz on New Year’s Eve,” read the image on Yung Fly Entertainment’s Instagram.

Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Fans should “stay tuned” for an announcement of a new concert date in the near future, according to the caption of the post.

Songz also posted the photo to his Instagram Story, with sobbing and masked-up emojis as captions.

The musician tested positive for COVID-19 in October of last year, and he revealed his health status via video on his Instagram account, using the opportunity to urge fans to take precautions.

In the video, he stated, “I will take it seriously.”

“I’m going to put myself in self-containment.”

I’ll stay in my house until I see a negative sign… it’s something I’ve always taken seriously.

Please do the same if you come into contact with COVID.”

Songz was accused of being a “rapist” by former college basketball star Dylan González on December 31, 2021, prompting the postponement.

“Trey Songz is a rapist,” the basketball player tweeted shortly after midnight.

“Forgive me, Lord, but I wouldn’t be able to hold that for another year.”

“See you in 2022,” Dylan said.

In the year 2022, Songz’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)12 million.

Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better known by his stage name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was born on November 28, 1994, and is an actor, singer, and composer.

After graduating from high school in 2002, he relocated to New Jersey to pursue his career.

He got a (dollar)100,000 advance in 2003 and started recording his songs in 2004.

He later became known as “Prince of Virginia” and released a number of mixtapes.

From the beginning of his career, he has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Danja, Terry Lewis, and Nicki Minaj.

The performer’s most recent album, Back Home, was released to the general public in October.

The studio album featured cameos from Swae Lee and Ty Dolla Sign, as well as other hip-hop artists.

The album was released to the general public on October 9th, and it is currently available for purchase…

