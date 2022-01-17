Why Was Willie Nelson Afraid of Entering Patsy Cline’s Home?

Willie Nelson was a vendor of sorts in Nashville when he was still a relatively unknown songwriter, selling his songs to more prominent artists for a chance to get them heard.

One of those artists was Patsy Cline, who wrote the classic country hit “Crazy,” which Nelson co-wrote.

Cline’s husband was a huge fan of the song, but she was reportedly persuaded to take it on after some convincing.

So, why did Nelson initially refuse to meet her in her home to pitch the song, and what made her hesitant to sing it in the first place?

Nelson reflected on his early days in Nashville, not long after leaving Texas to pursue his dreams of becoming a musician, while speaking to a SiriusXM audience.

He ended up playing his song, “Crazy,” on a jukebox where Cline’s husband, Charlie Dick, could hear it, as he remembered.

Dick then insisted on taking him to meet his wife so she could hear the song as well, according to Nelson.

“You don’t want to go over there at midnight,” he warned him, noting that they were both inebriated.

“Come on,” Dick encouraged him.

“She isn’t going to give a damn.”

According to Nelson, they went to Cline’s house and he stayed outside, but Cline soon came out and forced him in.

According to NPR, Dick admitted that he loved the song more than Cline at first.

He listened to it and then asked Nelson for a copy of the record.

He “listened to it about half the night and kept Patsy up half the night” after that, he said.

He claimed Cline was dissatisfied with the song at the time.

She eventually got to the point where she didn’t want to hear Nelson’s name anymore.

Regardless, it made it onto her recording schedule.

Dick also confirmed that Nelson, who is still unknown, “sat in the car [and]didn’t come in the house” to pitch the song’s demo because he was so desperate to sell it.

Maybe he didn’t want to return to his day job.

While some sources claim Cline was hesitant to record another ballad about life-altering heartbreak, Nelson has a different take.

“[She] heard the song, fell in love with it, and decided to cut it…

