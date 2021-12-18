Why wasn’t Ellen DeGeneres on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show?

ELLEN DeGeneres did not host her episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on December 17, 2021.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been on the air for 18 seasons, beginning in 2003.

Ellen DeGeneres has been absent from some of her shows to allow guest hosts to take her place.

Gossip Cop reports that DeGeneres previously told her audience, “Throughout the season, I’ve had wonderful people filling in for me as guest hosts.”

“It’s a tradition that dates back to Johnny Carson, who would frequently have guest hosts.

And I enjoy adhering to tradition, especially when it means missing work.”

“I mean, I’m a hero,” she added.

I work tirelessly to bring you the best entertainment a show can provide, so I decided that every now and then I needed to take a day off… to run errands or look for a house.”

Howie Mandel took Ellen’s place on Friday, December 17th.

He spoke with singer Michael Bublé.

Tiffany Haddish, an actress, stepped in for Ellen as a guest host in October.

Tiffany debunked rumors that she was going to fill in for Ellen on a permanent basis on the Breakfast Club in May, saying, “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody who gives those jobs talked to me about it.”

“I’ve been guest-hosting Ellen because she needed some time off.”

“You know, she’s done it for a long time,” she continued.

She wants to make the most of her money.

“She says, ‘Tiff, do you want to try it?’ I say, ‘You know what? Sure.’

‘Are you going to pay me a little something, something?’ I’m ready to learn a new skill.

“So, I’m learning a new skill,” he adds.

That is all there is to it.

You’re just standing there watching me learn in front of everyone.

“I don’t believe there is such a thing as a professional hosting school, such as a talk show hosting school.”

You have to just do it and see if it’s right for you.”

Loni Love, 49, a comedian, actress, and former electrical engineer, took over as host for DeGeneres on July 7, 2021, before Tiffany took over.

“I love my job, I love keeping it real,” Love said at the start of the show. “The only thing about me that isn’t real is my hair, okay?”