Why Isn’t John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ a Beatles Song? George Harrison explains.

“Imagine” is one of the most well-known songs written by John Lennon after the breakup of the Beatles.

“Imagine” could have been a Beatles song, George Harrison said in an interview.

The Fab Four didn’t record the song, as George explained.

George promoted a reissue of All Things Must Pass in a 2000 interview with Billboard.

While The Beatles were working on Let It Be, George said he made demos for some of the songs on his solo album All Things Must Pass.

He remembered, “I mean, I was probably trying to get them recorded in amongst all the usual John and Paul [McCartney] stuff.”

George talked about the advantages of having a solo career.

“For me, the best thing about breaking up was being able to make my own record and record all these songs I’d been hoarding,” he said.

“It was also a breath of fresh air to be able to record with all of these new people.”

George revealed that “Isn’t It a Pity?” from All Things Must Pass was not intended to be one of his solo songs.

“Imagine if The Beatles had gone on and on,” George joked.

“Well, some of the songs on All Things Must Pass, I’d probably only just gotten around to doing now, you know, with my quota that I was allowed [laughs],” she says.

If The Beatles hadn’t disbanded, George made some interesting remarks about what would have happened to “Isn’t It a Pity?” and “Imagine.”

“Wouldn’t ‘Isn’t It a Pity?’ just have been a Beatles song?” he wondered hypothetically.

“And now that could be said for each of us individually.”

It was with John’s songs that ‘Imagine’ would have been a Beatles song.

The Beatles had just finished.”

John Lennon’s most popular song wasn’t ‘Imagine.’

“Imagine” was a huge hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 in the charts.

The song reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for nine weeks.

The song “Imagine” was included in John’s album of the same name.

The album spent one week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and 47 weeks in total.

In the United Kingdom, “Imagine” grew even more popular.

