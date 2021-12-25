Why wasn’t Kourtney Kardashian in the 2021 Kardashian Christmas card?

EVERY YEAR, THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY PUBLISHES A CHRISTMAS CARD, with elaborate themes and outfits.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were the only sisters who took part in the card in 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian’s absence from the annual Kardashian Christmas Card is currently unknown.

So far, the newly engaged mother and her fiance Travis Barker have spent the holidays together, sharing a slew of photos with their respective children.

The couple celebrated Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Travis and his ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler have a daughter named Alabama.

Alabama received a diamond anklet from her soon-to-be stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, which she promptly shared on her Instagram stories.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos of herself wearing a green and blue dress with fur cuffs on each sleeve just a few days before Christmas.

The reality star posed in front of a Christmas tree, as well as fake reindeer, a snowman, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus figurines.

Kris Jenner, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian released a remake of the Christmas classic Jingle Bells at midnight on Christmas Eve.

A younger Kris is shown on the cover of the song, dressed in a red sequined desk and posing in front of a brick wall covered in Christmas stockings.

With Travis on drums and Kris singing vocals, Kourtney played bells on the track.

Kourtney Jenner posted on Instagram, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner.”

“Of course, @TravisBarker on the drums, and me on the jingle bells.”

Khloe and Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to share images of their mother’s album cover.

Khloe captioned her post, “Here’s a new Christmas legend in town.”

“Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner,” Kourtney added.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” Kylie captioned her first post since the Astroworld disaster.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, members of the Kardashian family released their most recent Christmas card.

For the most part, the card has been released only on Christmas Eve, with each family member sharing the image to their Instagram accounts.

The Kardashians haven’t released a card since the coronavirus outbreak broke out.

Since the early 1980s, the Kardashians have been sending out Christmas cards, and each year the photoshoots have gotten more and more elaborate.

Only the sisters Kim and Khloe, as well as their mother Kris and the two daughters’ children Saint, North, Chicago, Psalm, and True, took part in the card this year.

Dream, Rob’s daughter, is also depicted in the card, though Rob is not.

