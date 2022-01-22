Why Would ‘Friday’ Exist If ‘House Party’ Didn’t?

Friday, Ice Cube’s hit comedy from 1995, wasn’t his only hit.

He turned the movie into a cult classic.

But none of that success would have been possible if it hadn’t been for another hit from a few years prior, namely House Party, a hip hop comedy from the 1990s.

Here are some reasons why Friday might not have been made if Kid ‘n Play hadn’t paved the way for Ice Cube and Chris Tucker’s breakout film.

Friday was co-written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, neither of whom had much Hollywood experience.

Ice Cube had a few films under his belt, the most notable of which was 1991’s Oscar-nominated Boyz n the Hood, but he was far from a proven movie star.

DJ Pooh was almost entirely known for his music.

F Gary Gray, on the other hand, had never directed a feature film before, having primarily worked on music videos for artists such as Outkast, Queen Latifah, and Ice Cube.

As a result, getting Ice Cube’s and DJ Pooh’s vision for Friday realized was a difficult task.

Finding a more well-known actor to play Smokey alongside Ice Cube was one of the challenges.

DJ Pooh was supposed to play that part at first.

However, the studio, writers, and director all agreed that Tucker was the best choice for the role.

If House Party hadn’t happened first, Friday might have turned out to be a very different film.

“Nobody in Hollywood would understand the comedy in Friday,” Ice Cube told Complex. At first, he and DJ Pooh planned to fund the film themselves, even opening a pre-production office to get started.

The project eventually found its way to New Line Cinema, despite little to no interest from the industry.

Ice Cube believed they had a good chance because the company had already made House Party (and its two sequels).

“We thought it was a good bet because New Line was already making films like this.”

They’d thrown a party at their house.

Ice Cube told Complex, “They understood the black movie market.”

In addition, Tucker had previously collaborated with New Line on House Party 3.

As a result, when Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and Gray agreed that he was the right fit for Smokey, the casting process went much more smoothly.

