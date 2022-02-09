‘Why Would I Want to Cover My Face?’ Kim Kardashian ‘Fought Against’ Her Iconic 2021 Met Gala Outfit.

Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look perplexed not only the internet, but also the rest of the world.

The 41-year-old founder of Skims was apparently bombarded with questions about the completely covered Balenciaga ensemble.

In an interview with Vogue on Wednesday, February 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed, “I fought against it.”

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to wear this mask.’

“What makes you think I’d want to hide my face?”

While she was initially perplexed by the fashion statement, she eventually listened to Demna’s vision for the event, which was titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

‘This is a costume gala,’ Demna and the team said.

This isn’t a Vanity Fair party where everyone is dressed to the nines.

You must wear the mask and follow the theme.

“That was the look,” Kardashian said.

Demna told Vogue that the face covering, which Kardashian’s ex Kanye West has also worn on numerous occasions, was “quite important” to the fashion statement.

“Because of her silhouette, people would instantly recognize Kim.”

“I think that’s the whole power of her celebrity, that people don’t even need to see her face to know it’s her,” the Vetements cofounder explained.

Demna was spot-on.

Because she broke the internet the moment she walked onto the red carpet.

There was plenty for fans to talk about, from her (dollar)10,000 floor-length ponytail to the fact that she wore no underwear.

“How you the most talked about person at an event and no one can ever see you?” a fan tweeted at the time, while another added, “What’s more American than Kim Kardashian West tho?”

While the outfit was iconic, many people were left wondering how it fit into the evening’s theme.

The day after the event, Kardashian explained her inspiration on Instagram.

“What’s more American than a T-shirt from head to toe?” she joked on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself from the event.

