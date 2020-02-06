Why You Haven’t Seen a Below Deck Captain Like Sailing Yacht’s Glenn Shephard

Who’s ready to set sail?!



Below Deck‘s third spin-off Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres in just a few days (don’t miss it Feb. 3 at 9 p.m.!) and E! News has some exclusive scoop straight from Parsifal III’s Captain Glenn Shephard. For fans wondering how Sailing Yacht will differ from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, there’s one major factor that sets it apart: the wind.



“Obviously, the big difference is we go out and sail,” Captain Glenn tells E! News. “It’s very exciting and I think that’s the big difference. The sailing aspect and getting from A to B rather than just motoring there is part of the fun. That’s part of it but it’s also the difference I think will be the type of crew because they’re sailors.”



Shephard says his crew has, “A little more active mentality, a little bit more up for a challenge and up for a little bit more excitement.”

“It definitely adds an element of unpredictability,” Captain Glenn added of the sailing element. “There’s always danger in everything—if people are careful, we advise them how to move around the boat when we’re sailing and stuff like that so our guests are safe but it’s still exciting for them.”

So is Shephard’s captaining style more like Below Deck‘s Captain Lee Rosbach or Below Deck Med‘s Captain Sandy Yawn? “I may have a little bit of both of them, but I’m probably a little bit more laid back than they are, I think,” he revealed. “I have a very laid back [style], not completely hands off but I like to give ownership of the departments to my department heads. I don’t want to stifle their initiative. I keep an eye on everything but I consider myself a macromanager rather than a micromanager. In a way I pride myself on that…but I think I get the best out of my people by doing it that way.”

This season, Captain Glenn will be joined by yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, Chef Adam, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown.

Shephard says of Paget and Ciara’s on-board romance, “Generally speaking I’m open to couples and I’ve worked with a lot of couples—obviously there’s an expectation that they’re discrete—it’s kind of unusual for couples to work in the same department and that adds a very interesting element that you could see some drama from that. I think it increases the stress level a little bit because you’re not just living on the same boat, you’re actually working. So you’re 24 hours together…You can imagine that if you’re that long together it’s going to lead to some interesting stuff.”

And in true Below Deck fashion, Captain Glenn says fans can expect some “rowdy” guests on this season of Sailing Yacht. One couple even asked Shephard to marry them!

Don’t miss the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)