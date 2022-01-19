Why you should ditch mascara and keep SPF in the fridge sooner than you think

Why you should stop using mascara and keep SPF in the fridge sooner than you think

For those of us who enjoy trying new products, our drawers and bathroom cabinets are likely stuffed with cosmetics that we use once and then forget about.

But how long should you keep them, and are you using out-of-date items that could, at the very least, stop working and, at the very worst, be hazardous to your health?

It’s also important to consider how and where you keep them.

In fact, according to Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, the majority of beauty products should be kept in the refrigerator.

He explains why, as well as the health risks associated with improper storage and the use of expired products…

Most of us associate our refrigerator with fresh fruits and vegetables, not with beauty products.

However, there are numerous advantages to storing certain items in the kitchen rather than the bathroom.

“If certain products aren’t stored properly, the active ingredients may lose their effectiveness, and the consistency may change,” says Dr. Perry.

“If your skin care products have no preservatives, putting them in the fridge will keep bacteria from multiplying.”

“Bacteria that enters the skin directly can cause skin irritations, bacterial infections, and possibly eye infections.”

“As a general rule, if a product has a gel texture or is water-based, it should be refrigerated.”

“Examples include eye gels, face mists, toners, and moisturisers and masks with a gel-cream texture.”

“It’s a good idea to keep moisturiser chilled in the fridge because it can help with puffiness and improve circulation to the skin.”

“People with rosacea should chill their moisturizers because it helps to calm the skin instantly when applied.”

“Toner can be kept in the refrigerator; it isn’t required, but it can be refreshing on the skin, especially in the summer.”

“Refrigerated face masks have cooling and soothing properties, and the coolness on the skin helps tighten pores.”

Sun cream, above all, must be stored in the refrigerator.

“If skin products get too hot, the active ingredients can lose their effectiveness, especially in sunscreen,” says Dr. Perry.

“SPF should be stored in the refrigerator rather than in a potentially warm cupboard or cabinet.

“SPF’s effectiveness will be reduced in a hot environment, and ineffective SPF is a no-no.”

“It’s not quite as bad as going out in the sun with no sunscreen on, but you’re essentially allowing yourself to burn much faster.”

“Even a single sunburn can lead to skin cancer later on, so always check…”

