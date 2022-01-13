Why You Should Watch Netflix’s Single’s Inferno

Why Should You Add Single’s Inferno to Your Netflix Watchlist?

Looking for your next binge? Netflix has you covered with Single’s Inferno, a new reality show in which 12 hot singles are stranded on a deserted island.

Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s new reality TV show, may be hell for the contestants, but it’s a lot of fun for us.

Following its December premiere, word has spread that the Korean dating show is well worth watching, thanks to its intriguing premise and attractive contestants.

But, unlike Temptation Island, Too Hot to Handle, or any other show that sends hot singles to an island, these 12 contestants aren’t placed in a lavish setting.

They must give up all technology and fend for themselves during their stay in the Inferno.

This entails preparing all of their own food, walking to obtain water, and seeking shade to keep cool.

Think of it as a cross between Survivor and Love Island.

Furthermore, the couples are not permitted to discuss their age or profession.

They must only get to know each other based on their personalities.

You’re not alone in wondering why anyone would join the show if they had to go through this.

The contestants all agree that it’s hell, but they also have the option of spending the night in Paradise, where they’ll sleep in plush beds, have air conditioning, and other amenities.

And there are no restrictions on what they can talk about in Paradise, including their profession or age.

However, in order to spend the night in Paradise, you must be in a relationship.

The producers assist them in their romantic endeavors by having the contestants anonymously send a postcard expressing their feelings for another person.

Some contestants receive two or more postcards, but one contestant is left without a postcard.

While the hosts don’t actually interact with the contestants, their jokes and analyses of the situation add a level of self-awareness to the show and provide context for Americans who may not understand certain cultural differences.

The series has only eight episodes per season, making it ideal for a weekend binge.

