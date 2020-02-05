Why YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Doesn’t Want to Name Her Blackmailer

NikkieTutorials is living her best life, you can bet on that.

Earlier this month, the beloved YouTube personality and beauty guru spoke her truth and came out as transgender. Since uploading her touching video, the 25-year-old star—whose real name is Nikkie de Jager—has received overwhelming support and praise.

“I’ll never be able to put into words what these last few days have been like,” she expressed about all of the love she’s gotten. “Thank you for accepting me and teaching me that on the other side of fear lies freedom.”

And while the YouTube personality’s story was inspiring to say the least, it didn’t happen under the best circumstances. Unfortunately, Nikkie revealed that she had to come out after being blackmailed by someone who wanted to “leak” her story to the media.

As a way to take her power back, she decided to share her news under her “own conditions.”

On Tuesday, Nikkie uploaded a follow-up video to her coming out post. In it, she opened up about what her life has been since sharing her story and how she plans to keep doing makeup, helping others and so much more.

Of course, the 25-year-old also touched on the topic that’s been on everyone’s minds: who is her blackmailer?

“Now it’s time to talk about something that a lot of you guys are waiting on,” she said. “Let’s talk about the blackmailing. First of all, we need to stop the witch hunt that I’ve been seeing going around. I’ve been seeing so many ‘Truth’ videos going around… ‘Oh my god, this is Nikkie’s blackmailer. We found the guy. Oh my god, we found the girl. This and this person are Nikkie’s blackmailers.'”

“To be honest, I don’t think that is your story to tell. If anyone is going to have the right to tell on these blackmailers, it’s gonna be me,” she continued. “How I deal with this situation, what information I would like to share, at the end of the day, it’s my story. You are destroying people’s lives that aren’t even involved in this. I ask that you stop this.”

Nikkie explained that she worked with police to find out exactly who was blackmailing her. She revealed that she not only knows who it is, but she knows where they live, their phone numbers, home address and, as she put it, “how they treated people around me to get more information on my true story.”

“Let me tell you, when I found out exactly who was behind this all, I was shocked,” the YouTube personality shared. “This is not a person that any of you know. It is someone that I don’t even personally know.”

Upon learning the identity of her blackmailer, she said it’s been both a freeing and frightening experience.

“It’s frightening because you know that someone is out there so evil to be able to do this, to out someone when it should never be their place to out anyone,” Nikkie expressed. “But it’s also freeing because now that I know who did this, I can keep an eye out. And it gives me a perspective as to what people are really like.”

And even though the 25-year-old star has the power to release her blackmailer’s information, she doesn’t want to “lower” herself to that level.

“With this platform that we have right here, I have the power to destroy a life. I have the ability to not only destroy the life of my blackmailer, but also the life of his family, his kids, his friends…,” she explained. “Ever since finding out the true name of my blackmailer, that has been going on in my mind. If I out this person, am I gonna be doing the same as this person did to me?”

She added, “I don’t want to lower myself to his level. No, I am creating my own level… I am better than that.”

In the words of Nikkie: “In 2020, we’re gonna let karma do it’s mother flipping thang.”