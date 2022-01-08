Why Zendaya and Jacob Batalon Felt Like Tom Holland’s Parents ‘Dropping Him Off at Kindergarten’ During Filming of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tom Holland formed a beautiful friendship while working on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy.

They even felt like family at times, with Zendaya and Batalon acting as Holland’s parents.

In an interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya revealed that she and Batalon had a proud parent moment while watching Holland at a rehearsal for the film.

This is why:

After months of rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors, would join him in No Way Home — and months of denials — the three Spideys finally got together on the big screen.

Maguire had previously appeared in the Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Garfield starred in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, which was the second Spider-Man film.

In a December interview with Marvel.com, Holland described how it felt to work with Maguire and Garfield.

He referred to Garfield as a “legend” and said he could tell Maguire was thrilled to be back in his Spider-Man costume.

“It was great to see us reuniting,” he said.

Zendaya claims that watching from afar was equally thrilling.

She described Holland’s bond with Garfield and Maguire as “beautiful” in the same interview.

“[Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so much about the characters and what their characters — what their journey as Spider-Man has been like,” she continued.

“It was so lovely to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a unique experience that only a few people have had the opportunity to wear the suit.”

It was wonderful to see how much you all genuinely cared about each other and had each other’s backs.”

For Holland, the experience was both thrilling and nerve-wracking.

The first day on set with Garfield and Maguire was described by him and Zendaya.

Working with his predecessors made the newest Spider-Man actor “stressed,” and Zendaya added that she was “nervous” for him.

Despite the fact that Zendaya and Batalon had no scenes to shoot with Garfield and Maguire, they went to the No Way Home set to watch Holland rehearse.

Zendaya joked to Marvel.com that she and her friends were…

